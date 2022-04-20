Davis Files Amicus Brief Over Biden Administration WOTUS Revamp

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis has joined in a fight over new definitions of the Waters of the United States rules.

Last week, Davis filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

Davis said in the brief that Congress never intended to give the Environmental Protection Agency jurisdiction “over every ditch, puddle, or stream. Davis called the Biden Administration’s new definition of WOTUS an overreach and called the repeal and rewriting of the rule confusing to the agricultural community. Davis called the Biden Administration’s rule “a one-size-fits all approach” that he called unworkable.

Environmental groups have largely praised the undoing of the Trump-era rules, while most of the agricultural community in the Midwest have largely panned it. The EPA is expected to deliver a complete definition of WOTUS within the coming months.