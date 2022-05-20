Davis Gets Endorsement From Local Sheriffs

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2022 at 1:09pm

A candidate for the newly drawn 15th Congressional District has picked up endorsements from some current and former local sheriffs.

18 current and former central Illinois county sheriffs announced their endorsement of Rodney Davis’ campaign for Congress in the 15th District. The sheriffs’ endorsement follows the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsement of Davis last week.

On the list of those endorsing Davis are:

Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington, Menard County Sheriff Mark Oller, Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody, Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, and Former Sangamon County Sheriff Neil Williamson.

Davis is running against Mary Miller of Oakland in the June Republican primary.