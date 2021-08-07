Davis Holding Open Office Hours in Carrollton on Aug. 16

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis will be visiting Greene County in less than two weeks.

Davis will be holding his open office hours at the Greene County Courthouse in Carrollton on Monday August 16th from 10:30AM-11:30AM.

It is part of Davis’ ongoing open office hours for constituents throughout his district. Davis will also be visiting Carlinville, Clinton, Heyworth, and Mt. Zion. Throughout Davis’ tenure, he has held 89 open office hours throughout the district. Also this year his staff have hosted 9 Traveling Help Desks covering 6 counties. There have been 142 of these constituent service events over Davis’ tenure.

Meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments necessary. Due to office space constraints, meetings will be limited to no more than five people at a time. Each meeting will have up to 10 minutes to discuss any issue of their choosing. Constituents may contact Davis’ Champaign office at 217-403-4690 with any questions.