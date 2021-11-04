Davis Introduces Legislation Aimed at Capping Drug Costs

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 4, 2021 at 2:05pm

An Illinois Congressman has introduced legislation to prevent an increase in prescription drug costs.

13th District Republican Congressman Rodney Davis along with Democratic Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia have introduced the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act.

Davis says the HELP Act is aimed at protecting patients from increased out-of-pocket prescription drug costs by building on previous efforts to lower out-of-pocket (OOP) costs for patients.

He says the act would prohibit the use of copay accumulator programs, and see that insurers cannot exclude the value of pharmaceutical manufacturer cost-sharing assistance from counting toward an enrollee’s annual cost-sharing limit.

Davis says “Especially with the costs of goods and services on the rise, patients shouldn’t have to face complicated financial barriers when purchasing prescription drugs.”

McEachin added that “Access to life-saving prescription drug medications should not be complicated by undue financial barriers.”

The Help Copays Act is currently awaiting assignment in the House.