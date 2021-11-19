Davis Introduces Legislation to Boost Apprenticeship Programs

Recently introduced legislation is aiming to boost apprenticeship programs.

U.S. Representatives for Illinois Republican, Rodney Davis, and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi as part of National Apprenticeship Week, introduced the Leveraging and Energizing America’s Apprenticeship Programs Act this week.

Known as the LEAP Act, H.R. 5972 would offer a federal tax credit for hiring new apprentices that are registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, or a state apprenticeship agency.

The Congressmen say the LEAP Act would also address the fact that the average age of apprentices is currently as high as 29 years old, by offering a tax credit of $1,500 for apprentices under 25. The tax credit for apprentices over 25 is $1,000.

They also tout in the announcement that the Act would be fully paid for through an offset of cutting printing waste by barring the federal government from producing publications that are available online with an exception for seniors, Medicare recipients, and in communities with limited internet access.

Davis says “we need to do more to get folks into the trades and other skilled jobs,” because “with so many job openings in our economy right now, the federal government should be all-hands-on-deck to make sure those jobs get filled.”

Krishnamoorthi says he is proud to co-sponsor the measure because “as we recover from this pandemic, we need to prioritize the reinvigoration of our workforce and preparing it for the 21st century.”