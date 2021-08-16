Davis Introduces STEER Act for Truckers To Go Green

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced legislation to help truckers meet the new Green Energy push.

Davis introduced the Supporting Trucking Efficiency and Emission Reductions Act or STEER Act on Thursday. The bill would establish a Department of Energy voucher program that assists truckers in purchasing and installing fuel-saving, emission-reducing technologies. Specifically, the voucher program would cover expenditures associated with adopting fuel efficient technologies on Class 8 trucks.

Davis says that by providing the voucher system, the trucking industry will be able to cost-effectively install these systems on new trucks and retrofit existing trucks, with the potential to accelerate deployment of these new technologies by more than a decade.

The bill has been referred to the House’s Committee on Energy and Commerce.