Davis, LaHood and Other GOP Members Call for End of Federal Public Health Emergency Declaration

Two Illinois Congressmen are asking President Joe Biden to end the federal public health emergency declaration. 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis and 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood signed on to a letter on Thursday to President Biden and and the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra immediately begin the process to unwind the Public Health Emergency in the country.

The letter calls COVID-19 “endemic” and that current government interventions surrounding the virus are “heavy-handed” and “are doing more harm than good.”

The letter recognizes that the public health emergency will need time to wind down and asks for President Biden to let Congress intervene to make certain policies like maintaining access to telehealth services get extended, especially for seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

The letter also says that pro-lockdown policies have been harmful, have proven to be a failure, and has caused mental and in some cases, physical harm to children.

Democrats in Washington D.C. Are also calling for the president to begin to chart a course in the next stage of battling the virus. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations nationwide have begun to plummet in recent weeks.

House GOP members asked that Biden submit a plan to Congress by no later than March 15th. Secretary Becerra last renewed the public health emergency designation a month ago. The GOP letter notes that the designation is set to expire on April 15th.