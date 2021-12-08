Davis, LaHood Announce 183rd Wing to Receive $10.2 Million For Civil Engineer Complex Project in Upcoming NDAA

Local Congressmen Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood announced today that the final draft of the upcoming year’s National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the House of Representatives with a project request they made jointly for $10.2 million for the 183rd Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield.

The funding would be used to construct a base civil engineer complex. The project was requested by Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely and has the approval of the Department of Defense. It also had the support of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna.

Davis and LaHood says the complex will help Central Illinois National Guard troops to now have a proper facility to meet their maintenance and preparedness needs for future missions.