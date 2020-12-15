Davis, LaHood Concede To Biden as President-Elect

Two members of President Donald Trump’s Illinois re-election team have now conceded that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the nation’s 46th President.

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis made the concession in conversation with WLDS News on Friday. He said he was disappointed with the results: “I’m disappointed that we didn’t see a clear path for President Trump to be able to win enough Electoral College votes. It’s going to be interesting to see what the Electoral College does when they meet just in a matter of days. But it looks as though Vice President Biden, with the election results in Arizona, and in Michigan and Pennsylvania – it looks like he’ll have enough electoral votes to become the President-elect. It’s not what I wanted. It’s not what I think the American people will be served best by, but unfortunately, that’s what happened in those states. When you look at the lawsuits, you mentioned that 75% of the lawsuits had failed, that’s actually giving the Trump legal team a little more credit than what they have successfully done in court. Many of the issues being put forth in press conferences are not what is in the final filings, and we have seen Trump-appointed Republican judges not agree with [the Trump legal team’s] assessments. That’s frustrating because we need to make sure that every American believes in the American system and believes in our electoral process. I didn’t like when people after the 2016 election had ‘Not My President’ bumper stickers when talking about President Trump. And we’ve got to do what we can to change the way we view America and how we choose our leaders, because there are a lot of people throughout this globe that would love to have the ability to do that.”

Davis says that one way to restore faith in the election system is to allow states to maintain their own control over their own elections, something he says the Founding Fathers intended: “I think because of our decentralized election process that we have in this country, I think we have the freest, fairest, and safest election process. That doesn’t mean that people aren’t going to try to take advantage of the electoral systems and try to commit fraud. Every instance of fraud needs to be investigated.”

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood conceded the race yesterday morning during the AM Conversation on WLDS. He said that President Trump deserved his day in court to see if his lawsuits surrounding the election had legal merit: “I’ve said all along that you need to have facts and evidence if you are going to allege that there were voting improprieties. Those have not been brought forth. We saw that on Friday night with the Supreme Court moving swiftly and definitively. Now, I was one that signed on to the brief. I believe that everybody should have their day in court, but the Supreme Court ruled that there was no merit to moving forward with the Texas case. I think we are getting much closer to [a transition]. I think the Electoral College decision [yesterday] will move us closer to an administration with [former] Vice President Biden.”

LaHood along with 15th District Representative Mike Bost were 2 of 106 House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in favor of the State of Texas’ lawsuit against 4 battleground states, saying their election results were illegitimate due to alleged voter fraud. Hearings in those cases along with multiple state supreme court rulings found no evidence of that fraud. The Supreme Court ruled that they would not hear the case because Texas had no standing to file the lawsuit because a state is not allowed to dictate election operations of another, according to legal precedent.

The Electoral College certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidency yesterday, with Biden securing 306 votes to President Trump’s 232.