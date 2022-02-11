Davis Manufacturing, Supply Chain Bill Passes House

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis’ measure to mitigate supply issues and create more manufacturing opportunities in the nation passed the House this morning.

The Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act directs the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a study on the feasibility of manufacturing more goods in the United States, in particular, products that are key to our critical infrastructure sectors. The bill directly includes feasibility studies for manufacturing products in rural communities, industrial parks, and industrial parks in rural areas.

It would require the Department of Commerce to submit the study within 18 months of the bill’s full passage.

Davis says it’s the best way to insulate the country from global supply chain problems. He says critical infrastructure in the country shouldn’t be at the mercy of foreign nations, especially country’s that are antagonistic towards the U.S. The bill now heads to the Senate for committee assignment.