Davis Picks Up Endorsement From IL Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR PAC

Congressman Rodney Davis picked up a major endorsement on Thursday in his bid to win the 15th Congressional District, and defeat a primary challenge.

Farmer trustees from the Illinois Farm Bureau in what will be the 15th Congressional District unanimously endorsed Davis for the upcoming seat. The endorsement by the Farm Bureau’s ACTIVATOR political action committee says that Davis has “an outstanding voting record and [promoted] many other efforts in the 117th Congress on behalf of farmers in his district.”

This could be a major endorsement heading into the Republican primary in June as Davis attempts to fend off current 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller, who is an owner of a farm along with her husband Chris Miller near Oakland, in the newly drawn district.