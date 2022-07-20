Davis Pushing Social Security Fairness Act to House Floor

Congressman Rodney Davis holds up the motion to place his sponsored Social Security Fairness Act on the legislative Consensus Calendar in front of the U.S. House Clerk's Office. (Courtesy of Rodney Davis Twitter)

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis is pressing Congress to vote on a bill to amend the Social Security Act.

Davis filed a motion on Friday with the House Clerk to place his legislation on the Consensus Calendar after securing 292 co-sponsors for his “Social Security Fairness Act.” According to Davis, the act repeals the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset portions of the Social Security Act that Davis says unfairly reduces Social Security benefits for public service sector employees like police, firefighters, and teachers.

Davis is now waiting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to place the legislation on the Consensus Calendar and bring the bill up for a vote. The language of Davis’ bill has never been voted on before in the House.

If Pelosi fails to place it on the Consensus Calendar within 25 days with the 292 co-sponsors and it’s not reported by the committee of jurisdiction, it will automatically be placed on the calendar and it will be pushed to the floor for a full House vote.