Davis Re-Introduces Jonny Wade Act to Congress

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis is trying once again to help put more funds into pediatric cancer research. Davis re-introduced HR 3032 last week to Congress, the act known as the the Jonny Wade Pediatric Cancer Research Act.

The law would eliminate the Presidential Election Campaign Fund and transfer the $391.5 million fund balance to the new, 10-year Pediatric Research Initiative Fund. The act is named in honor of 8 year old Jonny Wade of Jerseyville who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2015. The taxpayer-funded Presidential Election Campaign Fund has not been used by a majority party candidate since 2008.

Davis said in a press release that funding medical research has been a goal of his since he first got into office. Davis says he helped secure the largest increases in funding to the National Institutes of Health in 15 years.