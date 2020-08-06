Davis Tests Positive For COVID-19

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis told constituents last night on Facebook that he has received a positive test result for COVID-19.

Davis says he got tested after receiving a 99-degree temperature check yesterday morning, which is higher than normal for him. Davis and his wife immediately got tested. Davis’ wife, Shannon, is a cancer survivor and a nurse. Her test came back negative.

Davis says he is showing no symptoms and feels fine at this time. Davis says his office consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician of Congress and local county health officials and is currently notifying constituents with whom he had met in-person with over the previous 48 hours.

Davis says he is postponing all scheduled public events and is self-quarantining until he receives a negative test. Davis has advised that his office is currently following all CDC protocols and is undergoing deep cleaning to prevent any possible spread.

Davis says his offices will remain open and he will continue to do work virtually during his quarantine. He also encouraged the public to maintain their safety by wearing masks and following social distancing protocols including large gathering requirements.