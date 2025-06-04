Davis to Prison for Meth Charges in Cass

By Gary Scott on June 4, 2025 at 1:34pm

A Fulton County man arrested in late December 2023 in Cass County on methamphetamine trafficking

charges is heading to prison.

53-year-old Brant Davis of Astoria pleaded guilty to Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between

15 and 100 grams on Monday in Cass County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor charge of possession of drug

paraphernalia was dropped per the plea.

Davis was arrested along with several others in December of 2023 after the Cass County Sheriff’s

Office concluded investigations into multiple drug trafficking operations in the county. Davis’ alleged behavior

of distribution and possession of methamphetamine dated back to December of 2023. Davis was previously

indicted by federal authorities on similar charges in August 2011 and served time in federal prison.

Judge Timothy Wessel sentenced Davis to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and

ordered payment of court costs. Davis was given credit for time served.