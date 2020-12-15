Davis To Work on Infrastructure Improvements In Next Term

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis says he’s ready to get to work on infrastructure improvements for his next term in office.

Davis says he’s asked to be on the House Highway & Transit Committee to continue to bring updates to key pieces of federal infrastructure in the 13th District: “This is a subcommittee that deals with the renewal of our highway programs and how to spend your federal gas tax dollars that you pay every time you pump gas into a vehicle. Those dollars need to come back to our communities and do things like complete the 4-lane construction of U.S. 67 down near Jerseyville and Carrollton. We need to make sure that we invest wisely in those projects. Those are the types of issues, along with what we have seen already with the first investment in our navigation system with the investments the Trump Administration made in LaGrange [Lock & Dam]. Those investments were made and those investments are now reality because that construction is done. We have got to continue that down through the rest of the system along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.”

On Tuesday last week, Davis sponsored legislation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 which passed the House. The legislation establishes a centennial commission in preparation for the 100th anniversary of Route 66, which begins in Chicago and continues through six other states before ending on the Pacific Coast in California. Illinois U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin were also sponsors of the legislation. Davis has also been a proponent of preserving the highway and hopes more federal dollars will be made available to continue its preservation while also installing new federal infrastructure.

Davis says some of it hinges on outstanding federal census numbers. He says talks about the census and what it brings is still premature. He says having a fair map drawn in the process may determine advocacy in Washington for the 13th District and the rest of West Central Illinois: “We have to [wait] and see what those census numbers actually look like, and see what is going to have to happen for our state officials to redraw our Congressional map. A lot of people may not realize that it is Mike Madigan who runs the Illinois House, the State Senate run by Democrats, and Governor Pritzker who have the responsibilities to draw the state’s Congressional district map. We are at the mercy of the Democrats in Springfield, which as we are seeing in news stories daily, [they] might not do things legally and above board. I certainly hope that Governor Pritzker lives up to his campaign promise to veto any unfair map so that we can ensure that Illinois’ Congressional Delegation is [fair], and that politics are not put first by the Democrats in Springfield, and we can continue to be the voice of reason out in Washington D.C.”

Davis says that he is going to keep his focus currently on infrastructure and healthcare reform in the near term while the census numbers and the fair mapping decisions will be made later.