Davis Travels 13th District Delivering Money For Community Development Grants

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis was in Carrollton to present funds to the city to build a new water treatment facility.

Davis presented $1.975 million to Carrollton officials as a part of a multi-stop tour of his district on October 20th. Carrollton officials had originally applied for the Community Project grant funding in 2020 and had it appropriated by Congress in fiscal year 2021. Carrollton joined Blue Mound, Assumption, and Nokomis in receiving funds presented by Davis on October 20th.

The funding will be used to construct a brand new $3.5 million facility designed by Benton & Associates of Jacksonville to replace the current 1958 structure.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that bid letting for construction of the facility are expected late this year, with construction to begin in the early part of 2023.