Davis Weighs Gubernatorial Run in 2022

A local Republican Congressman says it’s up to how his district is drawn on whether he will run for governor or not.

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis told Springfield’s WMAY yesterday that if state Democrats draw his district into a competitive disadvantage for him to be re-elected to Congress, he may run for governor against J.B. Pritzker instead.

Davis was critical of Pritzker on several issues on WMAY’s Morning Newsfeed yesterday ranging from election reform to green energy legislation. Davis has left the door open to exploring a gubernatorial run over the last several months during the state’s redistricting process while also expressing his complete dissatisfaction with the process. Davis’ district is expected to shift further south into portions of the Metro East, possibly drawing in more Democrat voters.

Davis has served in Congress since 2012.