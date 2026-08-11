Dawson Admits to Drug charge in Greene County Court

By Gary Scott on August 11, 2026 at 1:32pm

A Calhoun County man was sentenced Monday to prison after admitting to a Greene County drug charge.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says 57-year-old Donald Dawson of Hardin was sentenced to six years in the department of corrections.

Dawson admitted to a single count of unlawful possession of meth. That is a Class 3 felony.

Dawson was arrested in early April in Greene County for having less than five grams of a substance containing meth.

Grummel says his office worked with the Calhoun County sheriff’s office, Greene County deputies, and White Hall police in the investigation.