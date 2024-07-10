Day 1 of the Morgan County Fair Doesn’t Give In To Rain, Crowns New Royalty, Talent Contest Winners

The Morgan County Fair was not deterred by rain last night.

The fair has its new queen, junior miss, and princess. The new Morgan County Fair Queen is Tate Morrisey, Junior Miss is Gracee Geer, and Princess is Finley Brockhouse.

Winner in the Junior Division of the Talent Contest was Jaxon Evans of Jacksonville with a piano solo. Senior Division winner was Taylor Deweese of Jacksonville with a contemporary dance solo.

Today’s schedule starts at 8AM with sheep and rabbit judging. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will have a presentation at 1:30 in the 4-H building. At 2:30, Dr. Michael Woods will speak about the Main Street Farms initiative. The carnival and pavilion open up at 5PM.

The Salute to the Troops event starts at 6PM in the grand stand. WWII Armory will begin their demonstration of their vintage tanks and fire off rounds. Morgan County Fair Board President Gary Hadden says it should be a true learning experience.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello will be the featured speaker for tonight’s salute. There will be loud booms tonight as the tanks will fire off black powder rounds.

DJ Eddie Baldwin will be in the Pavilion after the show from 8-11. The mini pony pulls will be in the area tonight starting at 6:30.