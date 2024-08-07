Day 2 of Santiago-Nieves Trial in Cass Turns Toward CSI, Forensics

Day 2 of a murder trial involving a Beardstown man in a shooting death in the Cass County city back in May continued yesterday.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller turned his focus from the timeline of events of the May 31st shooting death of 25-year old Steve Dominguez allegedly at the hands of 37-year old Jean C. Santiago-Nieves towards the crime scene investigation of the murder itself.

Crime Scene Investigators from the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation took the stand for most of the morning outlining forensics and physical evidence of the crime.

Illinois State Police Forensic Pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Patterson of the Springfield State Police crime lab spoke about autopsy results and cause and manner of death for Dominguez in the case. Over a half dozen pieces of physical evidence were submitted into the record, including video that was viewed in the courtroom. Over 18 pieces of physical evidence have been admitted into the court record so far in the case.

The trial reconvened after a lunch hour recess and heard more from several State Police investigators, including over 2 hours of testimony for Special Agent Brad Long before ending the day just before 5PM.

Day 3 of the trial is expected to continue at 9AM.