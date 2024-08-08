Day 3 of Santiago-Nieves Trial Wraps, Closing Arguments Expected Thursday

Day 3 of the Jean Santiago-Nieves trial in Cass County concluded yesterday with both sides of the case resting.

The state rested their case in chief shortly before 11 o’clock yesterday morning. Illinois State Police Special Agent Brad Long began the day on the stand, wrapping up lengthy testimony that had taken place over two days. The state’s final witness was ISP Special Agent Sergio Rodriguez who provided more context surrounding the forensic investigation and hinted at the alleged motive of 37-year old Jean Santiago-Nieves in the killing of 25-year old Steve Dominguez. In all, State’s Attorney Craig Miller presented over 25 pieces of evidence into the record.

Court reconvened after the midday lunch break with Cass County Chief Public Defender Denise Barr beginning her case. Prior to the case, Barr asked for a directed verdict in the case, which was denied by Judge Timothy J. Wessel. Beardstown Chief Deputy Terry Comiskey was called to the stand as was one of Dominguez’s family members. After an hour, Barr motioned for a lesser charge be included in the case prior to the defense resting. This motion was granted.

Formal jury instructions were read prior to the court recessing for the day.

Final arguments are expected this morning before the case is turned over to the hands of the jury for a potential verdict.

Santiago-Nieves faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of either capital murder charge.