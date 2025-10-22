Opening Statements and Body Cam Footage at Day 3 of Sean Grayson Trial

The jury heard opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense Tuesday morning to begin the murder trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson. Members of Grayson’s family as well as family members of the victim, Sonya Massey were present in the courtroom at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.

During his opening statement, Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser provided the timeline of the day that Massey was shot and killed to the jury. Milhiser told the jury that Grayson did not turn his body camera on, which Milhiser says is a trend in Grayson’s behavior.

Grayson’s defense attorney, Daniel Fultz explained to the jury that Grayson believed he would suffer great bodily harm from the boiling pot of water that was being held by Massey during their interaction. Fultz added that evidence will show, even though his orders were firm, unequivocal, and repeated, Massey made the decision to lift the pot of boiling water over her head and throw it at Grayson. Fultz says it was only at that moment that Grayson discharged his firearm. Fultz went on to say that what happened was a tragedy, but not a crime.

Lieutenant Eric Weston of the ISP Criminal Investigation Zone 4, Kathryn Barton, a Sangomon County dispatcher, retired Deputy Chief Anthony Mayfield, and Deputy Dawson Farley were all called to the witness stand. Deputy Farley was the officer with Grayson the night of the shooting.

The courtroom watched the body camera footage from Farley’s body cam of the interaction between Massey and Grayson. Grayson didn’t watch the any of the footage playing after he yelled for Massey to drop the pot of water, while members of Massey’s family cried while watching the footage. The body cam also captured footage of Dept. Farley holding a rag to Massey’s gunshot wounds.

Day one of the trial was adjourned at 3:15pm and will resume at 9am Thursday.