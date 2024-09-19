Day Two of Harvard Park Murder Trial Shows Connections Between Alleged Shooters and Victims

Day Two of the Larry McClain of Springfield and Kelton Galmore of Jacksonville’s murder trial in Sangamon County Court revealed possible connections between the alleged shooters and the victims yesterday.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that witnesses for the state claim McClain knew the victims and attended a celebration of life on the day of the murders – August 8, 2021. Witnesses claim many were in Springfield for the celebration of life for Davosia Whiteside’s brother. Whiteside, who is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on firearms and drug charges, says he was close friends with victims Savante English and Bryant Williams. The State Journal Register reports that Whiteside says he thought of Williams as his best friend – despite Williams’ move from Springfield to California and later to Houston, Texas. Whiteside says that despite Williams’ move and budding rap music career, he returned to Springfield often.

Whiteside testified that after the balloon release for his brother a party was held afterwards at English’s house that he was renting on South 10th Street in Springfield. Whiteside said McLain, whom he knew through a cousin, was at the party and also testified that McLain brought a jar of cannabis with him to the party. Whiteside’s testimony was corroborated by state’s witness Shyra Daniel.

The SJ-R reports that Whiteside testified that he was with a group that included Williams, English, Gant and Michael Smith; who were the final people to leave the house from the party around midnight August 9, 2021 to get something to eat at IHOP on Dirksen Parkway.

A third state’s witness, Michael Smith says he was asleep at the time that McClain arrived at the party on South 10th Street, but he was acquainted with his reputation of always carrying a gun. Newschannel 20 reports that Smith also said Bryant Williams had made money selling drugs that were sometimes kept at the South 10th Street home rented by English where the murders occurred. Smith says he went to Whiteside’s girlfriend’s house with Whiteside after eating at IHOP, where they stayed all night. Security footage of the IHOP showed that McClain was not among the group of people who dined at IHOP after the party.

Earlier in the day yesterday, r. Nathaniel Patterson, a forensic pathologist for the Sangamon County Coroner, testified that both Williams and English were struck by gunfire eight times and Gant five times. All three victims were found in separate rooms. Gant was reported to have been found in the fetal position when her body was discovered.

The SJ-R reports that on cross-examination by McClain’s attorney, Mark Wykoff, Patterson said it was “unclear” if there was more than one shooter or more than one firearm used. Patterson says he would let a ballistics expert answer those questions for the court.

The trial continues today in Sangamon County Court.