Day Two of Lucas Trial Has Victim, Family Members, ISP Investigator Testify

Day two of the Russell Lucas, Jr. trial in Cass County continued yesterday with the state’s full case in chief.

The jury heard testimony from witness Jessica Marshall during the early part of the morning. The victim also testified before the court taking the case past the lunch hour.

Special Agent Sergio Rodriguez of the Illinois State Police testified about the investigation into Lucas’ alleged conduct and a number of pieces of physical and forensic evidence was admitted into the record.

The state rested its case shortly after 3:15 yesterday afternoon. Defense attorney Monroe McWard motioned for a directed verdict in the case.

A directed verdict is a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining that there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion.

Judge Timothy J. Wessel denied McWard’s motion prior to the court taking an official break shortly before 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

After court resumed, the defensed called Lucas’ father and son to the stand to testify prior to a short recess just before 4PM. Lucas was reminded of his rights to testify on his own defense prior to the court adjourning for the day.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller says that Day 3 of the trial should have a few more witnesses called by the defense, prior to wrapping up their case. Miller believes that the case should be handed to the jury sometime this afternoon.