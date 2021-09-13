DCEO Announces Downtown/Main Street Revitalization Grants

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a $50 million program to revitalize the state’s downtown and main street areas in Hillsboro on Friday afternoon.

The idea behind the one-of-a-kind program is to kick start projects in areas struggling over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. Pritzker says the grants will range in size from $250,000 to $3 million for certain projects.

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Aly Grady says the money can be used for a number of different projects: “This will help with funding projects like pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, modernization and rehabilitation of structures in disrepair, and investment in local high speed broadband.”

The deadline to apply for these grants is January 10th. The program is being funded by American Rescue Plan money. DCEO will be hosting technical assistance sessions on the new program, including a webinar hosted today on its website.

Businesses and local area chambers of commerce can find out more information by visiting the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website for more information.