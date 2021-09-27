DCEO, Governor Announce Workforce Recovery Grants

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday a $40 million investment in workforce recovery grants. Pritzker told a crowd yesterday in Chicago that the money will be used for job training and placement as well as support for those struggling to re-enter the workforce: “We’re encouraging qualifying organizations across the state to apply for funding, especially in industries experiencing shortages like the hospitality industry, manufacturing, or other high-growth industries like tech and transportation or the construction industry.”

Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Sylvia Garcia says her department will be working one-on-one with potential employees and job partners to promote equity and a workforce for the future: “We’re forcing on getting people back to work in ways that build careers that are meaningful and bring home good-paying jobs for their families. We are also prioritizing equity in this work and making sure everyone has access to opportunity. We are also helping to provide support for our employer partners to make sure we are filling the jobs that they need and thinking about what those jobs of the future are.”

An additional $4.4 million in career training grants is being awarded through the money to help at-risk youth find a job and work towards building a career. More information on the announcement yesterday can be found on DCEO’s website.