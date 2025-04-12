Deadline for City Wide Yard Sale Quickly Approaching

A Jacksonville Alderwoman is reminding residents that Memorial Day weekend will be here before we know it, so get your address registered now.

The city’s 5th Annual City Wide Yard Sale will again take place over the holiday weekend. Ward 1 Alderwoman Eren Williams says the deadline to register your sale is coming up fast.

“All they have to do to get on the list for the yard sale is call or text. If they call and nobody answers, please leave a message with your name and your address. I will have to cut off taking addresses by midnight on May 4th.

Usually, we have a really, really good number of people involved. People from out of state and from different towns come because it is usually always so huge, and I hope this year will be just the same.”

Registering for the City Wide Yard Sale is free, and Williams says anyone who does will get a lot of free advertising for their sale. “I take around a bunch myself, but also the city has the list published in the Journal Courier and The Source ahead of the event, so there will be a list just about anywhere you want to look.”

To register your address for the 2025 Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale, call or text 217-720-1638.

