Dean Named Two Rivers Superintendent of Distinction for 2022

Triopia Superintendent Adam Dean was honored by his peers Wednesday in Springfield at a banquet hosted by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Dean was chosen as the Two Rivers Region Superintendent of Distinction for 2022. Dean says that he was chosen out of a large region full of great school administrators. He says he’s thankful for the staff, faculty, school board, and students that “make me look good.”

The Two Rivers Region is comprised of Adams, Schuyler, Brown, Cass, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Calhoun and Greene counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication, and leadership.

Dean has been in education for 18 years, and has spent the last 3 as superintendent at Triopia. Those nominating Dean noted the district’s ability to stay in-person for learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, the expansion of career-based programs and curriculum during his tenure, and the expansion of technology and learning opportunities of staff.

Dean says he’s proud of the expansion of the CTE programming: “We started a business program here my first year. Recently, we built a greenhouse for our ag students. It’s been really beneficial for them through plant sales and fundraisers. I’m just really happy to bring more opportunities to students.”

Dean was honored with the award on Wednesday in Springfield at a luncheon sponsored by Horace Mann. Dean was one of 21 IASA regional superintendents of distinction that were recognized.