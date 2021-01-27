Dean Wants Grade School Test Waivers

An area school superintendent hopes the federal government will allow a suspension of student testing this semester.

Adam Dean is school superintendent at Triopia.

He sees no problem with the SAT tests for juniors and PSATs for freshmen and sophomores. They are needed for college placement and college readiness.

Dean does not see a great need now for some of the grade school testing.

He says the testing is length..8 hours in some cases, and the results aren’t know for weeks. The state has asked the federal government for a waiver from the tests, which was turned down by the Trump administration earlier.

He says the grade schoolers are still tested, but they are tested locally. Dean says teachers can get the results quickly, and make adjustments sooner.

Dean says time is precious in the classroom now because teachers are stretched to meet commitments in the classroom and on line.

He and other school officials will now be pressed to fold in sports into the schedules in the coming weeks, after Governor Priztker gave the go ahead last week. The IHSA board meets today to develop the framework for the schedules.

Dean says Triopia schools have had their lowest COVID rates over the past month.