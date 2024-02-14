Deaner Named to Sangamon County Board Vacancy

By Benjamin Cox on February 14, 2024 at 5:17pm

A long-time early childhood educator in Springfield is joining the Sangamon County Board.

Sangamon County Board President Andy VanMeter has named Jennifer Ghesquiere Deaner to fill the vacant District 25 County Board position. The spot was vacated after George Preckwinkle retired abruptly last month.

Deaner has been a preschool teacher and childcare center director for over 20 years. She currently serves as a preschool teacher at Springfield’s Christ the King. Deaner graduated from Illinois Wesleyan with a degree in elementary education.

County Board District 25 includes portions of the west side of Springfield. Deaner will serve the remainder of Preckwinkle’s term that expires this December. Deaner resides in the Cobblestone subdivision with her husband and two sons.