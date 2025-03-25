Death Investigation Underway in Beardstown

By Benjamin Cox on March 25, 2025 at 3:50pm

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive Monday evening in Beardstown.

KHQA reports the Beardstown Police Department, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Beardstown Ambulance and Beardstown Fire Department, responded at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday to a call regarding an unresponsive male in the 1200 block of State Street, according to Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Illinois State Police and crime scene technicians, along with Zone 4 investigators, were notified to assist in the investigation.

In a statement, Illinois State Police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation at the request of the Beardstown Police Department.

Authorities have not released the identity pending the investigation and notification of next of kin.

No further details have been made available.

