Death of a Woman in Rushville Being Investigated by ISP, Local Authorities

The Illinois State Police, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, and Rushville Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rushville.

According to Quincy’s WGEM, a death investigation took place yesterday afternoon in the 400 block of West Clinton Street in Rushville. Investigators identified the body as that of a 51-year-old woman but haven’t yet released a name or cause of death.

Officials cleared the scene around 3:45 yesterday afternoon, according to the report. ISP said they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward. They said people can contact agents at (217) 782-4750. Callers can remain anonymous.