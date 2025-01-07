Deaths Up in Morgan Co. in 2024

The number of deaths went up in Morgan County in 2024, but the county’s chief death examiner says there were no unusual trends this past year.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson’s office recorded 399 deaths in Morgan County in 2024. That’s an increase of 23 from the previous year.

One statistic that did increase for Morgan County was homicides. There were 4 in 2024, that was up from 0 in 2023. Overdose deaths went down, motor vehicle crashes resulting in deaths went up, and suicides went up by 1 to a total of 4 last year.

Cardiac disease, respiratory disease, and cancer were the top 3 killers in the county last year.

Patterson said in a press release that there is no changes or unusual trends associated with deaths in the county this past year.