DeBary in Prison for Burglaries

A Hannibal, Missouri man arrested in Pittsfield in the fall of 2023 for a string of burglaries has been sentenced to prison.

43-year-old Dustin Debary pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, possession of a stolen car title, two counts of theft under $500 and driving on a suspended license.

According to a press release by the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield police were dispatched to multiple burglaries on the city’s west side in late August of 2023. According to the report, officers were able to obtain a video of the suspect and vehicle from a local business. Officers then located the vehicle and suspect at a separate business, and he was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located a substantial amount of stolen property inside the vehicle, a stolen license plate from Jacksonville, IL, and property that was stolen from Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal, MO. PIke County Circuit Judge Frank McCartney sentenced Debary to a total of 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered payment of a county fine. He was given credit for 214 days served in the Pike County Jail. The sentence will run concurrently with a 7-year sentence in the State of Missouri on narcotics and burglary offenses