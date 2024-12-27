Debris in Chimney Causes House Fire on King Street

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Christmas Eve that started as a controlled fire in a fire place.

Just after 9:30pm Tuesday, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1108 King Street. The cause of the fire is believed to be linked to debris in the chimney that caused the fire to spread outside the fire box while the residents of the home were using the fireplace. After about an hour and a half, members of the fire department were able to get the fire extinguished.

The fire did damage to the roof and attic. It’s estimated that there was a total of $25,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported. The Jacksonville Fire Department was assisted by members of the South Jacksonville Fire Department.