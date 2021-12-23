Dec 23rd is Scott’s Law Day in Illinois, ISP Reminding Motorists of Move Over Law

Today is Scott’s Law Day and the Illinois State Police are reminding motorists of the requirements of the state’s Move Over Law.

The Move Over Law known commonly as Scott’s Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed on Dec. 23, 2000, by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at a crash scene.

The law applies anytime you see a vehicle pulled over with its hazard or emergency lights on requiring motorists to slow down and change lanes if possible. State Police Sergeant Delila Garcia says however that violators continue to be a problem for law enforcement.

“In 2021 have been a total of 22 Illinois State Police Vehicles struck or involved in crashes that are related to Scott’s Law, and 13 Troopers have sustained injuries. So the numbers are up there and we would like to see them reduced.”

Garcia says those that don’t adhere to Scott’s Law face heavy penalties. “When someone violates Scott’s law, they commit a business offense and they face a fine of no less than two hundred fifty dollars or no more than ten thousand dollars for a first offense. And if that violation results in an injury to another person they will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months to two years.”

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly says he continues to make the Move Over Law a top priority, and that it is everyone’s responsibility to pay attention to the road and drive responsibly.