Decatur Man Arrested After Carjacking; Chase Into Springfield’s West End

A Decatur man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged carjacking and chase with police into Springfield’s west end.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that the Springfield Police Department received a report from Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies at 12:56 p.m. that a white truck reported to have been stolen in a vehicular hijacking incident in eastern Sangamon County was entering Springfield’s jurisdiction.

The vehicle was briefly pursued by Springfield Police, but the pursuit was terminated. At 1:05 p.m., a crash into an ice machine with the suspect vehicle was reported at 1801 Wabash Avenue at the Shell Convenience Store at the intersection of Wabash and Chatham Road.

The driver of the crashed vehicle fled from the scene and when encountered by Springfield Police attempted to strike officers with an object. A Springfield K9 was deployed and bit the suspect on the right side. The suspect continued to fight at which time he was tased.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year old Tavon P. Price of Decatur, was taken into custody and transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no injuries as a result of the traffic crash or car chase according to the report.

According to a Sangamon County Jail booking report this morning, Price has not been booked into the Sangamon County Jail. The report says that Price is facing multiple charges.