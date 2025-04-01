Decatur Man in Jail after alleged Scott County home intrusion

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Macon County man early yesterday morning after an alleged violent home invasion.

30-year-old Jacob D. Edwards of Decatur was booked into the Greene County Jail at approximately 10:30AM yesterday morning on charges of home invasion with a discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to scanner traffic, officers in the Winchester area were dispatched to a rural resident for an unwanted subject trying to get inside of a home. No further information is available. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional details.

