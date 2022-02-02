Deceased Greene County Woman’s Family Sets Up Go-Fund-Me

The family of a Greene County woman who was found deceased in Springfield is asking for help from the public.

39 year old Randa Davidson of Hillview was found deceased from hypothermia near a pond in the west end of Springfield Tuesday evening after being missing for more than a week. She leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Davidson’s aunt, Janet Surratt in Rushville, has set up a Go-Fund-Me to help Davidson’s family pay for burial expenses and for the benefit of her children. The fundraiser has already raised over $1,600.

To donate, click on this link.