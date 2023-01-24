December Call Record Released by Attorneys in Wrongful Death Suit Against Springfield EMS Workers

The attorneys for a family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers have released information from a preliminary hearing from Sangamon County Court on Friday.

WTAX reports that nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bob Hilliard released information from the a recorded call in the van in which EMT Peggy Finley says, “I’m not messing with his vitals. Not poking the bear.” The attorneys said this call alone demonstrates that Earl Moore, Jr. needlessly died after being strapped faced down to a stretcher, causing him to eventually to suffocate to death.

The evidence reveal also included testimony from a pathologist who said that Moore sustained rib fractures caused by the restraints that were too tight and not from receiving CPR.

The third piece revealed by the attorneys were training records obtained from LifeStar EMS dated from May & June of last year that showed that both Finley and fellow EMT Peter Cadigan had received training not to place any patients in a prone position.

Both Cadigan and Finley face first-degree murder charges and a civil lawsuit in accordance with their alleged involvement in Moore’s death.

The criminal case has been set for a pretrial hearing on February 6th.