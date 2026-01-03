December Early Snows

We had double the snow last month, but temperatures were very average.

Snowfall is the biggest weather note from last month.

Snowfall totaled a little over 8 and a half inches in December. That’s more than double the normal snow cover.

The snowfalls occurred with an inch and a half on the 2nd, 4 inches on the 12th, and 3-point-2 inches on the 14th. But nothing since.

Most of the snow was fluffy. We only have less than 3-quarters of an inch of moisture content. Normal precipitation in the form of rain or melted snow is a little over 2 inches in December.

It was the most snow in December, since Jacksonville had 9 inches of snow in 2006. We are already at over 19-inches of snow since the first one hit in November.

Readings averaged 30 degrees. That is nearly on the button with the long term average.

But the month did have its extremes. We touched 71 degrees on the 29th, after dropping to 9-below zero on the 14th. Highs average close to 41, and lows at 19.

There was just one night of below zero readings, and three nights of single digits. The month produced four days of 60 or better readings.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the National Weather Service.