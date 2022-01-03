December Was Warm

Temperatures were up dramatically, and precipitation was down 3-quarters of an inch in December.

The average temperature last month was 40-point-1 degrees. That’s just below the record December for warmth, set in 1965. The mercury averaged 40-point-4 degrees then.

There were 17 days of 50 or higher readings, topping out at 71 on the 16th. That was a record high on the 16th, shattering the old mark of 62.

At the other end of the spectrum, there were no days of single digit lows, and just two nights when the temps fell below 20.

A typical day last month saw a high of 50, and a low of just under 30 degrees.

Snowfall was nonexistent. In fact, it was the second straight December of no snow.

And, total precipitation was at just under an inch and 3 quarters. Normal snow for December is between 3 and 4 inches. And, normal precipitation for December is 2 and a half inches.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.