December Weather

By Gary Scott on January 2, 2024 at 9:41pm

It was a very warm December, finishing up a year that saw record warmth through the year.

The average temperature last month was 40-point-3 degrees. That’s over a degree warmer than normal.

It was a near record. The current record remains at 40 and a half degrees, set just two years ago.

There were 3 days at 60 or better, and twelve days at 50 or better.

Readings ranged from 64 on the 8th, and 16 on the 19th. That 16 degree reading was the only nighttime low below 20 all month.

A typical day time high was 48, and a low was just under 33.

There was precipitation on the 13 of 31 days. That produced just under 4 inches of precipitation. Typically , we get 2 and a half inches of precipitation.

Snowfall was nearly nonexistent. We did get 7 tenths of an inch on the 29th.

Normally we see four inches of snow.

WLDS-WEAI serves an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.