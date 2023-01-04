December Weather

Temperatures were cold last month, and the month was dry.

The average temperature for December was just under 23 degrees. That’s much colder than the long term average of just under 30 degrees. Normal highs and lows from the 39 and 21, to 34 and 12.

There were 10 nights of single digit readings. And, one night of a below zero reading…2-below on the 27th. At the other end of the spectrum were daily highs that included four days of readings in the teens, and 15 daily highs below freezing.

It was the coldest December in Jacksonville since the 18 and a half degree reading averaged in December of 2000. The record low for December was the 9-point-9 degree average in 1977.

Highs topped out at a 60 degree mark reached December 1st.

Precipitation was skimpy in December. There was just a little over 3-fourths of an inch of moisture accumulated through the month. Normal precipitation for December hovers around 2 inches.

Snowfall was much closer to normal. It was at 3 and 3-tenths inches. Normal snowfall for December is closer to 4 inches.

The heaviest snow was 2 and 2 tenths inches on the 15th.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observing station for the National Weather Service.