Decision 2021: Jacksonville Mayor Primary on Tuesday

The City of Jacksonville will have a primary election on Tuesday in one race only. The city had 3 candidates for the office of Mayor. Incumbent Andy Ezard, who is serving his 3rd term, will face off against challengers Nicole Riley and Jason Stansfield. Voters will determine the top 2 candidates that will move on to the April consolidated election.

The 52 year old Ezard has served in the office since 2009. Prior to being elected, Ezard served as city clerk from 2005-2009.

The 36 year old Riley is a Jacksonville business owner. She helped co-create the Jacksonville Community Gardening Initiative in 2014. Riley ran unsuccessfully for Ward 3 Alderman in 2019.

The 32 year old Stansfield is running for public office for the first time.

Both challengers have said they want to tackle issues with the city’s property taxes, the mayor’s salary, and work on the city’s budget.

This is the only primary race in the area. We will bring you results Tuesday evening along with our local sports coverage.