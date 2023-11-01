Decommission Ceremony of Springfield Lutheran High School Building Set For Saturday

Past and present Springfield Lutheran High School students are being invited to a special decommissioning service this Saturday to the school building on West Washington Street in Springfield.

Reverend James Stuenkel will lead the service at the school building, located at 3500 West Washington Street, with a worship service celebrating the school’s decades of use starting at 3PM. The present location has been in use since 1978.

Attendees are encouraged to dress weather-appropriate and bring their own lawn chairs to attend the service.

Demolition of the Springfield Lutheran High School building on West Washington will be set at a later date by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Mine subsidence and damage was discovered at the school in July 2022.

Lutheran High School students and faculty currently are in their second year using the First Church of the Nazarene Building on South 6th Street as their temporary location.

According to a press release from the school administration today, as of October 2nd, the school is in negotiation to purchase property in the Springfield area for new construction.