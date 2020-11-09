Deeder Resigns As Bluffs Chief of Police

The Village of Bluffs is seeking a new Chief of Police. The Journal Courier reports that Police Chief Dorman Deeder is stepping down from the position next month. The Journal Courier says he will remain the village’s 9-1-1 Board representative.

Deeder spent 3 years as Chief of Police in Bluffs after spending 25 years in the Illinois State Police District 20 office in Pittsfield as a Master Sergeant.

The village is currently advertising for a part-time chief to replace Deeder in the near term. According to the Journal Courier, Village Mayor Linda Sapp said he was a great chief for the village and he did positive things for the community.