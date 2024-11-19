Deer Plain Man Initially Arrested For Firing Gun At Someone, Drug & Weapons Charges Added After Further Investigation

A southern Calhoun County man was arrested at the end of last month for allegedly firing off a gun at someone during an argument.

According to a press release yesterday, on October 27th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance in progress at a hunting property located in the area of Ash Bridge Hollow in Batchtown. The caller alleged that during a verbal altercation, another man had discharged a firearm at him.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody and seized a firearm in connection to the incident. Subsequent to an investigation, 50-year old Scott P. Pohlman of Deer Plain was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Pohlman was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail and is currently being held.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the matter, and subsequently executed several court authorized search warrants on Pohlman’s residence and additional properties. During the execution of these search warrants; firearms, ammunition and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were seized.

Yesterday, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed more charges against Pohlman. They include possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, unlawful use of a weapon due to possession of a sawed-off shotgun, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in both matters by members of the Illinois Conservation Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Pohlman will return to Calhoun County Circuit Court with a status hearing this afternoon.