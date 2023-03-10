Deer The Cause of Two Semi Collision Near Murrayville

Local wildlife is said to have caused two semi-tractor trailers to collide head on near Murrayville this afternoon.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, LifeStar EMS, Murrayville-Woodson EMS and multiple other agencies were called to the a collision of two semi tractor trailers on Illinois Route 267 at Coal Creek Road at 12:55PM.

The Illinois State Police report that one semi was traveling northbound on IL-267 when a deer ran out into the roadway and struck the front passenger tire. The deer caused the driver of the unit to swerve across the center line and strike a southbound semi head on.

Both unnamed drivers have been transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with injuries.

IL-267 between Lewis Lane and Preston Hollow Road was completely shut down to traffic for over 5 hours during clean up and investigation. Final units were released from the scene at 5:15PM.

ISP says no further information on the incident will be released at this time.